Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Waldencast by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waldencast by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,358 shares during the last quarter.

Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WALDW opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Waldencast has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.24.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

