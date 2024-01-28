Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $316.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99. Waters has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $346.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

