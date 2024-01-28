Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $392.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $383.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.01. Watsco has a 52-week low of $274.61 and a 52-week high of $433.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

