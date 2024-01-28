Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -1,377.78%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.