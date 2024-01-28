Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

