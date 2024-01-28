Wedbush Trims CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Target Price to $21.00

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVBF. TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CVBF

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.92 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 212,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.