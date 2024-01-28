Wells Fargo & Company Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $125.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.20.

NYSE CNI opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.46. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $137,546,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

