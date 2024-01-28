Wells Fargo & Company Trims Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Target Price to $74.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 2.0 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after buying an additional 273,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after buying an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,414,000 after buying an additional 84,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

