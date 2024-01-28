WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WesBanco Stock Up 1.1 %
WesBanco stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $25.78.
