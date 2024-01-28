West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Short Interest Update

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,704,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 9,944,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,753.3 days.

West China Cement Price Performance

OTCMKTS WCHNF opened at $0.11 on Friday. West China Cement has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Get West China Cement alerts:

About West China Cement

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

West China Cement Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement and cement products in the People's Republic of China. It sells cement under the Yao Bai and Yaobaishuini names. The company's products are used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, and water conservancy and water transfer projects, as well as housing and social infrastructure projects.

Receive News & Ratings for West China Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West China Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.