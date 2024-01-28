Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

