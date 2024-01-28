Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Up 15.9% in January

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,420,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 13,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $851,166,000 after buying an additional 1,931,325 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $609,708,000 after buying an additional 870,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,449,000 after buying an additional 212,758 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

