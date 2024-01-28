Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $38.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WY opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

