White Pine Investment CO Has $4.85 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $160.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

