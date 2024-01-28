Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 475 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $174.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $175.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.59 and its 200-day moving average is $163.02.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

