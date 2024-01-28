Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,449 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.3 %

ADM opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Report on ADM

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.