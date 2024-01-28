Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

BATS EFV opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

