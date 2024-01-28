Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 42 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

Shares of AON opened at $301.90 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.85 and its 200 day moving average is $321.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

