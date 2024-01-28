Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 7,592 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $35.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

