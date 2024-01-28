Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $217.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $221.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

