Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $158.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.47 and a 200-day moving average of $124.69.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. TD Cowen began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

