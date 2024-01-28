Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $79.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $97.05.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

