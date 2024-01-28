Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $192.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.