Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2754 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

