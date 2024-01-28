Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

