Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $419,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 2.3% in the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Target by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,326 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its stake in Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 38,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Target by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Target by 14.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT opened at $142.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.96 and a 200 day moving average of $126.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

