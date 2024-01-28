Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $570.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

