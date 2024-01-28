Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $25.95 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.