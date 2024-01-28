Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $424,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 52.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 240.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 285,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 105,874 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $147.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

