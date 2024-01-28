Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $342.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.93 and a 200-day moving average of $261.56. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.11 and a fifty-two week high of $350.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.10.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

