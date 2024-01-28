Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $269,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,954 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $206.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.42 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

