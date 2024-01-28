Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

VEU stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

