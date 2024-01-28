Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 89.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $381.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $382.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

