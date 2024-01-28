Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $176,000 Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,326,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,214,000 after buying an additional 140,913 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth about $6,864,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 14.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,525,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

