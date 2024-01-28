Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 29.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $228,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,176,000 after acquiring an additional 430,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

