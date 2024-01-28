Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MHK shares. Barclays upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average is $94.85. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.