Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after buying an additional 18,822,033 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,085,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.