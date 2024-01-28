Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $230.44 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PXD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

