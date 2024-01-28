Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.