Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.33.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

