Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

