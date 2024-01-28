Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth about $58,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 11,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.44. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.02 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.63%.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

