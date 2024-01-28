Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,018 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

