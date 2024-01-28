Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

