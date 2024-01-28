Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.7 %

SONY stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.13. The company has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.