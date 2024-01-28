Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. State Street Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DD opened at $64.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.83.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

