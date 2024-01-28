Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth $49,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $186.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.50. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

