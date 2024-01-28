Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

