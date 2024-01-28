Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 478 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $88.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.