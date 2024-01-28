Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes $348,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 102,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 96.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 69,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

XBI opened at $88.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.